Westmont College ready to host Santa Barbara Bracket of NAIA National Tournament in women’s basketball

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont College is ready to be the host with the most as the Santa Barbara Bracket of the NAIA National Tournament is getting ready to tip off in Montecito.

Westmont will host Antelope Valley at 5:30 on Tuesday, March 7.

The winner will face the winner of the Southern Oregon vs Wayland Baptist of Texas on Wednesday at 7pm at Westmont.

This will be the last chance for the home crowd to watch Stefanie Berberabe and Sydney Brown play in Murchison Gymnasium.

The fifth year seniors have led Westmont to a 23-3 record this year.

Berberabe and Brown have already won a National Championship in 2021 and Berberabe was also the NAIA Player of the Year that season.