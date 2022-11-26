Skip to Content
UCSB falls in five sets to Hawaii in Big West volleyball thriller

Gauchos lose 5-set thriller

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos tried their best to keep Hawaii from winning the Big West title at the Thunderdome but the Rainbow Wahine rallied past UCSB in a five set thriller.

UCSB took a two sets to one lead with an exciting 28-26 third set victory only to see Hawaii take the next two and celebrate the league championship.

The scores of the match were 25-23, 20-25, 28-26, 18-25 and 11-15.

Michelle Ohwobete led the Gauchos with 17 kills while Tallulah Froley along with Tasia Farmer added 16 and 15 respectively.

UCSB ends the regular season 20-10 and 16-4 in the Big West, good for second place.

UCSB is not expected to receive an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

