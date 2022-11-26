Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 7:15 pm

Hancock works overtime to win Strawberry Bowl Game

HANCOCK WINS STRAWBERRY BOWL.00_01_03_00.Still001
Hancock celebrates a 20-17 overtime win over Moorpark JC in the Strawberry Bowl Game.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Arath Acosta booted a 45-yard field goal in overtime to lift Alan Hancock to a 20-17 victory over Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl.

It's the Bulldogs third bowl game win in the past five seasons as they finish the year 6-5.

After a scoreless first half both offenses got rolling to provide an entertaining finish.

Hancock's Latrell Brown broke off a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.

But Moorpark answered back with two touchdowns to close out the quarter as Macloud Crowton found Arcelles Johnson twice for touchdowns of 38 and 31 yards to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 14 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter as Esekielu Storer connected on a 65-yard bomb to Jaleel Walker.

Hancock took a 17-14 lead with 2:40 left on a 41-yard Acosta field goal but Moorpark answered with a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Burke with just 20 ticks left.

In overtime the Bulldogs grabbed the lead thanks to Acosta and then celebrated shortly afterwards when Burke missed his kick from 43 yards out.

Hancock was making their 20th appearance in a bowl game in program history and first since 2019.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content