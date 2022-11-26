Hancock works overtime to win Strawberry Bowl Game

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Arath Acosta booted a 45-yard field goal in overtime to lift Alan Hancock to a 20-17 victory over Moorpark in the Strawberry Bowl.

It's the Bulldogs third bowl game win in the past five seasons as they finish the year 6-5.

After a scoreless first half both offenses got rolling to provide an entertaining finish.

Hancock's Latrell Brown broke off a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.

But Moorpark answered back with two touchdowns to close out the quarter as Macloud Crowton found Arcelles Johnson twice for touchdowns of 38 and 31 yards to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 14 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter as Esekielu Storer connected on a 65-yard bomb to Jaleel Walker.

Hancock took a 17-14 lead with 2:40 left on a 41-yard Acosta field goal but Moorpark answered with a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Burke with just 20 ticks left.

In overtime the Bulldogs grabbed the lead thanks to Acosta and then celebrated shortly afterwards when Burke missed his kick from 43 yards out.

Hancock was making their 20th appearance in a bowl game in program history and first since 2019.