Gauchos find shooting touch and win SB Beach Classic Tournament

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a couple of recent games in which it was a struggle to break 50 points, UCSB found its shooting touch at their own Santa Barbara Beach Classic.

The Gauchos shot over 61 percent from the floor including a sizzling 13-of-21 from three point distance as they beat North Alabama 89-71.

On Monday UCSB shot 50 percent in a win over Hampton as they go 2-0 in the tournament.

Ajay Mitchell scored a game-high 17 points and he was one of six Gauchos to score in double-figures.

Ajare Sanni and Cole Anderson each made four 3-pointers apiece and had 14 and 12 points respectively.

Andre Kelly made 6-of-9 shots for 12 points while Miles Norris and Calvin Wishart each added 10 points.

UCSB dished out 23 assists with Mitchell and Josh Pierre-Louis each tallying 7 apiece.

UCSB led 41-37 at half and started to pull away from the Lions midway through the second half.

The Gauchos are 4-1 on the year.