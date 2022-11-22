Big crowd watches Cal Poly women’s basketball fall to top-ranked South Carolina

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In front of 2,384 fans, the second-largest crowd in the history of Mott Athletics Center for a women's basketball game, Cal Poly fell to No. 1 South Carolina, the defending national champions, 79-36 Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Annika Shah led the Mustangs (2-3) with eight points to go along with two assists, two rebounds, and a block. Senior guard Maddie Willett was two for two from beyond the arc to finish with six points. Sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh and graduate guard Nikola Kovacikova each finished with five points. Kovacikova led the Mustangs in rebounds with five.Cal Poly womenâ??s basketball hosted South Carolina 11/23/22 Photo by Owen Main

The No. 1 Gamecocks (5-0), who shot 59-percent for the game and blocked 13 shots, were led by Laeticia Amihere's 13 points. Two-time National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cal Poly won the turnover battle on the night, forcing South Carolina into 17 while the Mustangs committed a season-low 14.

The Gamecocks got out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. Cal Poly settled down in the second quarter, scoring eight points over the first five minutes to cut the Gamecock lead to 27-10. After South Carolina scored four straight to take a 31-10 lead, the Mustangs finished the first half on a 7-2 run to cut the South Carolina lead down to 16 at halftime.

The Mustangs got to within 15 to open the second half after a Kovacikova three. From there however, South Carolina went on a 21-2 run over the final eight minutes of the third quarter to go up by 34.

After playing three of their first five games against teams who are now ranked in the Top 25, the Mustangs will turn their attention to their annual Holiday Beach Classic tournament this weekend. Cal Poly will host Sacramento State Friday at noon and San Jose State Saturday at 2:30 at Mott Athletics Center. There is also one non-Cal Poly game each day with UTEP taking on San Jose State at 2:30 Friday and UTEP playing Sacramento State Saturday at noon.

{Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).