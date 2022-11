The Gauchos are 3-0 for the first time since 1999.

Ila Lane had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Alyssa Marin led the Gauchos with 12 points in this low-scoring game.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB made four free throws in the final 20 seconds to edge Idaho State 54-52 in women's basketball.

