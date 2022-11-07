UCSB pulls away late to beat NCAA Division 2 school SF State in season opener

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos used a 16-3 run to pull away from a pesky NCAA Division 2 San Francisco State squad as UCSB won 75-59 in the season opener.

Cole Anderson scored a game-high 25 points while Miles Norris added 21 for UCSB.

San Francisco State trailed just 59-56 with under 8 minutes to play before the Gators went cold.

The Gauchos raced out to a 14-4 lead in front of a big crowd at the Thunderdome but struggled for most of the game, committing 17 turnovers.

UCSB plays Fresno State this Friday at 2pm at a neutral site in Santa Cruz.