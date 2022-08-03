Cal Poly football team begins practice with eye towards big turnaround this season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Cal Poly football team opened up fall training camp Wednesday morning at the team's Doerr Family Field practice facility.

It marked the four-week countdown to the 2022 season opener during a nationally televised game at Fresno State on Thursday Sept. 1.

For more than two hours, nearly 110 players practiced for the first time since spring camp ended March 31.

For the Mustangs, the program is hoping the start of camp kicks off a turnaround for team, which has struggled over the past several seasons.

Cal Poly has not posted a winning record since 2016. In the five seasons since, the Mustangs have posted a record of just 11-36.

Third-year head coach Beau Baldwin is looking to re-establish the Mustangs as a top team in the Big Sky Conference and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Baldwin, along with a revamped coaching staff, will field a team featuring 41 veterans off last year's roster along with 22 players who were true freshmen and played in at least one game but no more than four, which preserved their redshirt year.

The 2022 roster will also include five transfers from four-year schools, two community college transfers, 13 redshirts or squad members who did not play at all in 2021 and 28 newcomers that played in high school last year.

The first two practice sessions will be with conducted with helmets only. After that, shoulder pads can be worn for the next three practice sessions, and then full pads for the sixth practice session next Tuesday.

Over the next four weeks, a total of 19 practice sessions are scheduled. A scrimmage is scheduled for August 24 before the Mustangs begin preparations for the Bulldogs on August 26.

No practice sessions will be held on August 25 or on Sundays during fall camp period.

Cal Poly will open the season at Fresno State with a game on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

The home opener will be held the next week in Spanos Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 with a game versus San Diego. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:02 p.m.