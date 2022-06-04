Gauchos stay alive at Stanford Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Third-seeded UCSB Baseball survived its first elimination game of the Stanford Regional Saturday afternoon sending fourth-seeded Binghamton home with a 9-4 win.

The Gauchos now move on to tomorrow's 1 PM game where they will face host Stanford who lost to Texas State 5-2.

Mike Gutierrez (9-1) was stellar in his start tossing seven full innings and allowing four runs, two of which came in the top of the eighth with the Gauchos trying to stretch his start and save the bullpen.

The sophomore southpaw scattered six hits, saw no walks, and struck out eight in his ninth win of the season.



Blake Klassen turned in the offensive performance of the day hitting in the lead off spot once again as he went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.



Kyle Johnson collected two RBI on just one swing hitting a monster home run of his own.



Christian Kirtley collected a hit to extend his on-base streak to 45 games.



UCSB scored its nine runs on just six hits thanks to six free passes to win its first ever matchup with Binghamton, and its first win at Sunken Diamond since the 1983 Stanford Regional.



Michael Rice tossed the final two innings and despite allowing one walk faced the minimum thanks to a double play in the ninth. He added two Ks as well.

(article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)