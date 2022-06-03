Skip to Content
Gauchos lose to Texas State and drop into loser’s bracket at Stanford Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB got off to a good start against Texas State but the middle innings were rough for the Gauchos and they lost 7-3 on the first day at the Stanford Regional.

UCSB will now play Binghamton in an elimination game on Saturday at 1pm.

Nick Vogt doubled in a run in the first inning and Broc Mortensen slugged his team-leading 16th home run in the second to give the Gauchos a 2-0 lead.

But Cory Lewis ran into trouble in the fourth inning as Peyton Lewis blasted a 3-run home run to right and the Bobcats led 4-2.

Vogt launched a solo homer in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3 but in the bottom of the inning Ben McClain ripped a 2-out, 2-run home run off of Matt Ager to put the Bobcats up 6-3.

This NCAA Regional game featured a matchup of 40-win teams, both ranked in the top 20.

Earlier in the day host Stanford blasted Binghamton 20-7 behind 21 hits.

The 2nd-ranked Cardinal have won 17 straight games and will play Texas State at 7pm on Saturday.

