Gauchos and Mustangs claim top honors in 2022 All-Big West Baseball Team.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly All-American teammates Brooks Lee and Drew Thorpe are the Big West Field Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year respectively while UCSB skipper Andrew Checketts earns Coach of the Year honors with the Gauchos Ryan Gallagher claiming Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Lee wins Field Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the league in hits, walks, doubles, RBI, runs scored, slugging percentage, total bases and tying for the home run lead.

Thorpe went 10-1 with a 2.32 ERA and his 149 strikeouts leads the nation.

Checketts guided UCSB to a Big West title as the Gauchos went a sizzling 27-3 in league to make the NCAA Regionals for a third straight time.

Gallagher was 8-0 on the mound with a 3.00 ERA.

UCSB plays Texas State on Friday at 6pm at the Stanford Regional.

For a complete list of the All-Big West Baseball team, click this link.

https://bigwest.org/news/2022/6/2/mens-baseball-2022-all-big-west-baseball-team-and-award-winners-unveiled.aspx