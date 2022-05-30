Gauchos placed in Stanford Regional and will open up against Texas State

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The stage is set for the UCSB baseball team as the Gauchos will head to Stanford to compete in their third-straight NCAA Regional. The Big West Champs will face Texas State this coming Friday at 6 PM in a regional that features second national seed Stanford and Binghamton. It is the second time in three seasons that UCSB will participate in the Stanford Regional.

"We are excited to get going and are looking forward to another chance at that regional," Head Coach Andrew Checketts said. "Its great to be able to stay in state and have our fan base and families in attendance."

The Gauchos hold the three seed in the regional and matchup with the second-seeded Bobcats who come into the postseason with a 45-12 overall record and a 26-4 Sun Belt Conference mark. They won their first-round matchup in the conference tournament topping Louisiana Monroe 8-2 before bowing out to the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana in the second round 3-2. UCSB is 0-2-1 all time vs the Bobcats and it will be the two teams' first meeting since 2018.

The Cardinal from Sunken Diamond come into the postseason as the No. 2 team in the nation having won the Pac-12 regular season championship and the Pac-12 Tournament this past weekend. They come into the postseason on a 16-game win streak. The Gauchos are 20-30 all time against Stanford with their last game coming in 2010.

The Binghamton Bearcats will make the trip across the country from New York to face Stanford in game one and come into the regional with a 22-28 overall record with a 15-15 conference mark. They are the automatic bid from the American East Conference having won the conference tournament this past weekend. Should the Gauchos see the Bearcats this weekend, it would be the first ever matchup between the two teams.

(article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)