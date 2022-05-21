UCSB Baseball celebrates another Big West Championship with 6-0 win over UC Riverside

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The celebration included two gatorade baths for UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts.

The Gauchos have left Big West opponents all wet this year after dominating league all season long as they clinch the championship with four games remaining after blanking UC Riverside 6-0.

Mike Gutierrez pitched 8 shutout innings allowing six hits and striking out 4 as he improved to 8-1.

The powerful UCSB offense hit three more home runs as Christian Kirtley, John Newman Jr. and Broc Mortensen all went deep.

UCSB is a sensational 23-3 in the Big West as they have won all nine of their league series so far with a 3-game set at Cal State Bakersfield next weekend.

It is the second Big West title in three seasons for UCSB who are 39-12 overall and will receive an automatic berth into the upcoming NCAA Regionals.