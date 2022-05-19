Gauchos salute a fan that attended over 100 UCSB sporting events this school year

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Matt Bartos sure made up for lost time.

After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled games and limited fan access to many events over the past two seasons, Bartos jumped at the opportunity to watch live UCSB sports this academic school year.

Bartos recently reached a milestone as he has attended over 100 Gauchos sporting events in the 2021-'22 school year.

The UCSB men's basketball team presented him a jersey at a Gauchos baseball game earlier this week.

Bartos is a 1990 UCSB graduate and used to attend many games back in college especially men's basketball during their glory days.

His wife is a UCSB grad and their daughter will graduate UCSB next month.

Bartos said that he often went to several UCSB games in the same day this year.