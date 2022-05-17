9th inning rally falls short as UCSB loses to USC 5-4

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No. 5 UCSB Baseball fell (37-12) to USC (25-25) in a neck-and-neck 5-4 midweek game Tuesday night. The Gauchos had opportunities to take the lead throughout the game but left 13 total runners on base.

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, UCSB plated 3 runs including 2 on a John Newman, Jr. home run.

Kyle Johnson blasted a 2-out double to deep right but the game ended on a foul pop to right by Jordan Sprinkle.

Zander Darby blasted a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 1.

The Gauchos walked in two runs in the top of the eighth inning and surrendered a 2-run single in the top of the ninth by Nick Lopez.

UCSB is closing in on a Big West title and will host UC Riverside on Friday, 5:30pm.