Gauchos walk past Saint Mary’s 4-2

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB could not get the big hit with the bases loaded but it didn't matter thanks to 8 walks by Saint Mary's.

The Gauchos, ranked as high as #9 in one poll, scored three runs on bases loaded walks as they beat the Gaels 4-2 to improve to 34-11.

This was the start of an 8-game homestand for UCSB.

UCSB sweeps the 2-game season series with Saint Mary's.

JD Callahan (2-3) saw his best start of recent memory returning to the hill as the Gauchos' Tuesday thrower and tossing 5.2 innings of work. He scattered two runs on six hits and struck out five.

In Callahan's relief came Alex Schrier who equally if not even more impressive than his teammate tossing 3.1 innings of hitless, shutout ball with six strikeouts.

He picked up his first career save and faced the minimum allowing a walk but getting an out on Gael that was caught stealing.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article).