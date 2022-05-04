Cal Poly falls just short against Florida State in NCAA Tournament in beach volleyball

GULF SHORES, Ala. - After getting down 0-2 to No. 5 seed Florida State, No. 12 seed Cal Poly's comeback bid fell just short, just getting edged out by the Seminoles 3-2 Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala., ending its 2022 season.

Florida State took a 2-0 lead after wins at the No. 4 followed by the No. 2 spots. Not backing down, Cal Poly started its comeback with a 21-19, 21-16 by redshirt senior Tia Miric and freshman Ella Connor.

After dropping their first set 13-21, the Mustangs' No. 5 pair of redshirt junior Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt sophomore Josie Ulrich fought their way back to win the next two sets 21-15, 15-11 to tie the match 2-2.2022 NCAA Division I Womens Beach Volleyball Championship

Cal Poly Josie Ulrich (left) goes up for a shot against FSU

The duel came down to the No. 3 pairs of Cal Poly freshman Peyton Dueck and graduate student Addison Hermstad and the Seminoles' Anna Long and Kate Privett. After Florida State won a close battle in the first set 25-23, Dueck and Hermstad bounced back with a 21-16 victory in the second to force a deciding game three.

In the third set, Cal Poly led 9-6 before Florida State came back to eventually tie it 11-11. They went back-and-forth from there until, tied 13-13, the Seminoles' Long and Privett scored the next two points to win it 15-13 to seal the duel for Florida State.

Despite the loss, 2022 was still another outstanding year for the Mustangs. They finish the season with a 23-17 record, their fourth season in a row (excluding the shortened 2020 season) with more than 20 wins. They also won their third straight Big West title and made their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Three pairs earned Big West All-Conference honors, Ella Connor was named Freshman of the Year, and head coach Todd Rogers was named Big West Co-Coach of the Year, the third straight year he has won the award.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)