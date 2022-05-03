Skip to Content
UCSB gets payback on Pepperdine in midweek baseball game

UCSB defeats Pepperdine 7-4.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jordan Sprinkle had a 3-run triple in the second inning and Broc Mortensen smashed a pinch-hit 3-run home run in the seventh inning as UCSB defeated Pepperdine 7-4 in a non-league game.

The Gauchos lost at Pepperdine last month.

Mortensen leads the Gauchos with 10 home runs.

UCSB is now 31-10 on the year and they have won 13 of their last 15 games.

They are ranked as high as #10 in one of the many college baseball polls.

The Gauchos had lost their last four Tuesday games.

