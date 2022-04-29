Gauchos outlast Cal Poly in 11 innings behind big night by Klassen to extend Big West lead

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - UCSB blew a 3-run ninth inning lead and made four errors but they were still celebrating after a 10-7 win in 11 innings at Cal Poly.

Blake Klassen was the hero as he hit 2 home runs and drove in four runs as the first place Gauchos improved to 17-2 in the Big West and now lead the second place Mustangs by 4 1/2 games.

Klassen led off the 11th inning with a home run to snap a 7-7 tie.

Santa Barbara High School alum Nick Oakley added a 2-run double later in the inning.

Klassen also homered in the 9th inning as UCSB grabbed a 7-4 lead.

But Cal Poly answered back with a 3-run ninth with the tying run scored on an error.

Klassen had three hits and is batting .345 on the season.

The Gauchos have won 10 straight Big West games.

Cal Poly is 11-5 in league.

Same two teams on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4pm.