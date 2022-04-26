More than a dozen water polo players from Santa Barbara will be in NCAA Tournament in Michigan
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a Santa Barbara reunion in Michigan at the upcoming NCAA women's water polo tournament.
The 9-team tournament which begins on May 4 will feature 15 players from the three public high schools in Santa Barbara.
UC Irvine has five area players: Piper Smith, Chloe Spievak(San Marcos), Sabina Shackelford, Toni Shackelford(Dos Pueblos), Faith Tedesco(Santa Barbara).
The Anteaters will open against UCLA on May 6.
UCLA has 4 area players: Claire Kronen , Fiona Kuesis, Cassidy Miller (San Marcos), Abbi Hill (Santa Barbara).
#1 ranked Stanford has Ryan Neushul (Dos Pueblos).
2nd ranked USC has 3 local players: Paige Hauschild, Hannah Meyer (San Marcos), Abigail Hendrix (Santa Barbara).
Cal opens against host Michigan.
Cal features 2 local players: Megan Musick (San Marcos), Grace Raisin (Santa Barbara).
Wagner College which plays in the opening round game against Salem, has Atascadero High School graduate Kristina Bell.
