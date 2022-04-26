Skip to Content
More than a dozen water polo players from Santa Barbara will be in NCAA Tournament in Michigan

Santa Barbara water polo will be well-represented at the NCAA Tournament in Michigan.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be a Santa Barbara reunion in Michigan at the upcoming NCAA women's water polo tournament.

The 9-team tournament which begins on May 4 will feature 15 players from the three public high schools in Santa Barbara.

UC Irvine has five area players: Piper Smith, Chloe Spievak(San Marcos), Sabina Shackelford, Toni Shackelford(Dos Pueblos), Faith Tedesco(Santa Barbara).

The Anteaters will open against UCLA on May 6.

UCLA has 4 area players: Claire Kronen , Fiona Kuesis, Cassidy Miller (San Marcos), Abbi Hill (Santa Barbara).

#1 ranked Stanford has Ryan Neushul (Dos Pueblos).

2nd ranked USC has 3 local players: Paige Hauschild, Hannah Meyer (San Marcos), Abigail Hendrix (Santa Barbara).

Cal opens against host Michigan.

Cal features 2 local players: Megan Musick (San Marcos), Grace Raisin (Santa Barbara).

Wagner College which plays in the opening round game against Salem, has Atascadero High School graduate Kristina Bell.

