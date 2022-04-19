Skip to Content
Gauchos are rocked by UCLA

UCLA BOMBS UCSB.00_01_04_18.Still001
UCLA whips UCSB 14-4.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The rematch turned into a rout.

After losing 7-2 in Los Angeles earlier in the season, the Gauchos were looking to return the favor against UCLA but instead the #12 Bruins bashed UCSB 14-4.

UCLA scored 2 runs in the first, 2 more in the second and 5 in the third to put the game away early. The Bruins totaled 20 hits.

The Gauchos had their six-game win streak and fall to 24-9 on the season.

Blake Klassen led off for UCSB in the first inning with a home run in one of their few highlights.

Mike Klan

