Mortensen drives in four runs as UCSB makes it 5 straight wins

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Make it five for five for UCSB.

The Gauchos have now won all five of their Big West series so far this year as they doubled up UC San Diego 10-5 to take the first two games of this 3-game home series that concludes on Saturday afternoon.

Broc Mortensen had 4 RBI on a pair of 2-run singles as the first place Gauchos improved to 12-2 in the Big West and 23-8 overall.

Mortensen leads the Gauchos this season with 31 RBI as the team made it five straight wins.

Mortensen gave UCSB a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning with a 2-run single up the middle.

The Gauchos blew the game open with a 6-run fifth inning, Mortensen knocked in 2 runs with a deep single to right.

Nick Vogt and Christian Kirtley each had 2 RBI.

Nick Welch picked up the win working 4 innings out of the bullpen.