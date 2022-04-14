Thorpe, Cal Poly lose at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Justin Torres belted two home runs and southpaw Nick Pinto allowed one run and three hits over seven innings for his first win of the season as UC Irvine defeated No. 26 Cal Poly 7-1 in the opener of a three-game Big West Conference baseball series Thursday night at Anteater Ballpark.

Torres hit a solo home run in the first inning for the first run of the game and snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run shot in the fourth for UC Irvine (21-11, 9-4 Big West).

Pinto (1-3) struck out seven and walked four. He also hit a Mustang batter but wriggled out of some early jams as Cal Poly (20-13, 7-3 Big West) stranded five runners on the bases in the second and third innings.

Despite a quality start -- three runs and three hits with nine strikeouts over six innings -- Drew Thorpe (5-1) suffered his first loss of the year.

Leading 3-1, UC Irvine broke the game open in the seventh inning with three runs on five hits off two Mustang relievers. The Anteaters added another run in the eighth on a single and three hit batters.

Cal Poly was held to just five hits.

Brett Borgogno's solo home run to left field in the fourth inning, his third of the year, tied the game at 1-1.

Ryan Stafford singled with one out in the third inning while Matthias Haas delivered a pinch-hit single with one out in the seventh. Nick Marinconz singled with one out in the eighth and Mark Armstrong blooped a pinch-hit single to left with two outs in the ninth.

Second game of the series will be played Friday at 6 p.m. with junior southpaw Travis Weston (3-2, 5.44 ERA) of Cal Poly to face UC Irvine senior right-hander Michael Frias (4-1, 5.95 ERA).

Saturday's series finale starts at 1 o'clock.

