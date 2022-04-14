Big West leader UCSB starts off homestand with a 10-6 win over UC San Diego

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Broc Mortensen smacked his team-leading 9th home run of the season to snap a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning as UCSB defeated UC San Diego 10-6.

The Gauchos lead the Big West with an 11-2 record and the #19 UCSB is 22-8 overall.

Mortenson went 2-for-3 in the game with a double and 3 RBI as UCSB started off a 7-game homestand by extending their win streak to four.

Blake Klassen tripled and John Newman Jr. doubled as each added a pair of hits as well, and Bryce Willits went for a double and three RBI.



Cory Lewis earned the start but wouldn't factor into the decision tossing four innings of four-run ball. Michael Rice (5-0) was the pitcher of record with 3.1 strong innings where he allowed just two runs while striking out three in his fifth win of the season.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article).