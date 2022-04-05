Skip to Content
Dons blank Cabrillo 9-0 to stay in second place tie in Channel League baseball standings

Santa Barbara blanked Cabrillo 9-0.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four Santa Barbara High School pitchers combined to shutout Cabrillo 9-0 as the Dons improved to 5-3 in the Channel League.

The Dons are tied with Dos Pueblos for second place at 5-3. San Marcos leads at 8-1.

Freshman starter Eric Anthony pitched 3.1 innings for the Dons.

Santa Barbara scored a run in the first inning, three in the second inning, one in the third inning and four more in the sixth inning.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

