Dons blank Cabrillo 9-0 to stay in second place tie in Channel League baseball standings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four Santa Barbara High School pitchers combined to shutout Cabrillo 9-0 as the Dons improved to 5-3 in the Channel League.

The Dons are tied with Dos Pueblos for second place at 5-3. San Marcos leads at 8-1.

Freshman starter Eric Anthony pitched 3.1 innings for the Dons.

Santa Barbara scored a run in the first inning, three in the second inning, one in the third inning and four more in the sixth inning.