Big fifth inning leads UCSB past Hawai’i in Big West Baseball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 21st-ranked UCSB Baseball team used a trio of long balls and another great outing from starting pitcher Cory Lewis to double up visiting Hawai'i 8-4 in game one of the weekend series.

Lewis (5-0) picked up his fifth win of the season tossing six full innings and once again tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts. Three runs scored under his watch.



UCSB's eight runs scored on just six hits as five of them went for extra bases and the Gauchos collected five walks.



Zander Darby, Kyle Johnson, and Broc Mortensen all went deep in the game and Nick Vogt had a bases-clearing double that was good for three RBI.



Michael Rice finished the game on the bump tossing 2.2 innings with no runs to his credit.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)