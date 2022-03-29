UCSB is sloppy in loss at UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Three errors and six unearned runs plagued the Gauchos Tuesday night as No. 21 UCSB Baseball fell to No. 25 UCLA 7-2 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

UCSB touched home first scoring a run in the top of the second inning as Kyle Johnson led off with a double into right field and walks by both Christian Kirtley and Jason Willow loaded the bases with drawing walks.

The nine-hitter Mason Eng stepped to the plate and for the third straight game drove in a run collecting an RBI groundout back to the mound.



UCLA tied the game in the bottom half on a ball that just tipped off Sprinkle's glove at short and allowed a Bruin runner to score from third unearned.

The Gauchos quickly regained the lead in the top of the third as Sprinkle drew a lead-off walk and Klassen stayed hot with an RBI double deep to left center to put his team up 2-1.



Once again, the Bruins answered in the bottom half compliments of three tough infield balls that the Gauchos couldn't convert into outs.

Two would be scored as errors as five unearned runs came across in the frame to give UCLA the 6-2 lead.

UCLA scored one more in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead 7-2.

{article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).