Gauchos win Big West baseball opener behind pitching of Lewis and 2 HR in fifth inning

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cory Lewis continued to dominate on the mound and the Gauchos used fifth inning home runs by Kyle Johnson and Jason Willow to beat Cal State Fullerton 3-1 in the Big West opener for both teams.

Lewis pitched 5 2/3 innings of 2-hit shutout ball while striking out 10.

He improves to 3-0 on the year and lowers his microscopic ERA to 0.99.

The sophomore now has 39 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this season.

The Gauchos were hitless until the fifth inning when Kyle Johnson homered to right for the game's first run.

After Christian Kirtley singled, Jason Willow launched a 2-run blast to left.

UCSB is now 11-4 on the year.