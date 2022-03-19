Five run 8th inning lifts Cal Poly past CS Northridge in Big West baseball opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly overcame a 4-0 deficit with a run in the sixth inning and its third five-run inning of the season in the eighth en route to a 6-4 victory over CSUN in the opening game of a three-game Big West Conference series Friday night inside Baggett Stadium.

An error in the Matador outfield on a double by Brooks Lee, an RBI single by Matthias Haas and a sacrifice fly by John Lagattuta tied the game at 4-4 and pinch-hitter Collin Villegas snapped the deadlock with a two-run double over the center fielder's head.

Jason Franks retired CSUN in order in the ninth, the final two via strikeout, for his first save as Cal Poly improved to 8-9 for the season. CSUN fell to 10-7 in the Big West opener for both teams.

CSUN scored all of its runs in the fourth inning on a grand slam by Gabe Gonzalez to left field, his fifth home run of the season. The Matadors loaded the bases on an infield error, a single and a no-putout fielder's choice before Gonzalez belted a 1-2 pitch some 385 feet over the wall.

Cal Poly finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth. Lee doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on Tate Samuelson's sacrifice fly to left field.

With his two doubles Friday night, Lee now has 14 for the season, leading the Big West and the nation. He doubled 27 times a year ago for a school record, and his 42 career doubles are two shy of the top 10 in Cal Poly's record book.

The win went to Zach Button (1-0) as he tossed a scoreless one-hit eighth inning with two strikeouts in relief of Mustang starter Drew Thorpe. Thorpe went seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven with two walks.

Blake Schriever (0-2), one of the premier closers in the Big West, suffered the loss as he allowed the go-ahead runners to reach base before they scored on the double by Villegas in the eighth. Like Thorpe, Matador starter Blake Sodersten also went seven innings, giving up three runs and six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Cal Poly outhit CSUN 9-4, led by Lee, Samuelson and Haas, each with two hits. Lee is now hitting .448 for the season.

Second game of the series Saturday afternoon has been moved up to 1 p.m. because of an approaching storm front. Cal Poly junior southpaw Travis Weston (1-0, 4.18 ERA) will face CSUN sophomore right-hander Ryan Wentz (1-1, 2.05 ERA).

Sunday's series finale also starts at 1 p.m.

(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).