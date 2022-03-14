Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:42 pm

Prelude to March Madness brings Mike Montgomery to Santa Barbara

PRELUDE TO MARCH MADNESS.00_00_08_24.Still001
Mike Montgomery was a special guest at the 'Prelude to March Madness' event hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike Montgomery dished out a nice assist to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The former college and NBA head coach was the special guest at the 'Prelude to March Madness' event that helps the round table with new and renewal memberships.

The event at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion centered around the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Other basketball notables in attendance included Gary Cunningham, Bill Bertka and Jim Eyen.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content