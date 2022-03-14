Prelude to March Madness brings Mike Montgomery to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike Montgomery dished out a nice assist to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The former college and NBA head coach was the special guest at the 'Prelude to March Madness' event that helps the round table with new and renewal memberships.

The event at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion centered around the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Other basketball notables in attendance included Gary Cunningham, Bill Bertka and Jim Eyen.