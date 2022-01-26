Skip to Content
Miller leads UCSB past Northridge

UCSB beat Northridge 61-54 behind 26 points from Danae Miller.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Danae Miller scored a season-high 26 points as UCSB held off Cal State Northridge 61-54 in the return of Carlene Mitchell to the Thunderdome.

Miller made 14-of- 15 free throws as the Gauchos improved to 3-3 in the Big West and 9-6 overall.

Ila Lane pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds.

Mitchell is the interim head coach for the Matadors.

She was the Gauchos head coach for four seasons from 2011-2015 and led UCSB to the NCAA Tournament in her first year.

