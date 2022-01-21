Arnhold Tennis Center hosts first official match as UCSB falls to Cal 6-1

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A beautiful sunny day matched the mood at UCSB as the first official event took place at the Arnhold Tennis Center.

The 5.25 million dollar brand-new facility features a digital scoreboard, raised stadium seating, and live stream cameras on every court.

The Gauchos lost 6-1 to Pac-12 powerhouse Cal but that did not spoil the day.

In doubles, Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko beat the no. 27 ranked doubles team of Jessica Alsola and Erin Richardson 6-2 on court one. After the Golden Bears took the number two doubles matchup 7-5, Camille Kiss and Filippa Bruu-Syversen sealed the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 7-6 (3) tiebreaker win.

Singles didn't go the Gauchos' way as they lost some closely contested matches. Volodko stayed with No. 108 Valentina Ivanov all match, but ultimately fell in the 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), losing a third-set tiebreaker. Kiss also stayed close to her ranked opponent, taking No. 110 Alsola to three sets but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 match. In the most entertaining match of the day, Khatamova dropped a back-and-forth 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-5 match to Cal's Haley Giavara. The Golden Bears also took the other three singles matchups.

UCSB has a quick turnaround, facing St. Mary's tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM at Arnhold Tennis Center.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article)