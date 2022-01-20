Slow start dooms UCSB in loss at UC Davis in women’s basketball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team got out to a slow start Thursday night at UC Davis and couldn't recover, falling on the road for the first time during conference play, 61-49.

The Gauchos (8-5, 2-2) couldn't find the mark on the offensive end, making three field goals in each of the first three quarters while Davis (7-6, 1-2) shot 50 percent (20-40 FG) through three.

Senior point guard Danae Miller scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-13 from the field, but the team struggled with its shot overall, connecting on 27.8 percent of its attempts.

(article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).