Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:23 pm

Slow start dooms UCSB in loss at UC Davis in women’s basketball

ucsb
UC Santa Barbara
Gauchos lose on the road at UC Davis 61-49.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team got out to a slow start Thursday night at UC Davis and couldn't recover, falling on the road for the first time during conference play, 61-49.

The Gauchos (8-5, 2-2) couldn't find the mark on the offensive end, making three field goals in each of the first three quarters while Davis (7-6, 1-2) shot 50 percent (20-40 FG) through three.

Senior point guard Danae Miller scored a team-high 14 points on 5-of-13 from the field, but the team struggled with its shot overall, connecting on 27.8 percent of its attempts.

(article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content