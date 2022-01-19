Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:27 pm

Gauchos volleyball loses to Princeton

VOLLEYBALL.00_00_31_13.Still001
UCSB men's volleyball lost in four sets to Princeton.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Facing Princeton on Wednesday at Rob Gym, the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team won the first set for the fourth straight time to start the season, but the Tigers took the next three to claim their first win of the year, 22-25, 25-18, 31-29, 25-13.

Former Santa Barbara High School star libero Matt Suh started for the Tigers and had 9 digs in the win.

UCSB fell to 1-3 on the year.

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this article)

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content