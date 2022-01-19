Gauchos volleyball loses to Princeton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Facing Princeton on Wednesday at Rob Gym, the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team won the first set for the fourth straight time to start the season, but the Tigers took the next three to claim their first win of the year, 22-25, 25-18, 31-29, 25-13.

Former Santa Barbara High School star libero Matt Suh started for the Tigers and had 9 digs in the win.

UCSB fell to 1-3 on the year.

