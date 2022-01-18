Cal Poly falls at Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Junior forward Alimamy Koroma scored a game best 18 points for the Cal Poly men's basketball program Tuesday evening versus CSU Bakersfield, but the Roadrunners – after turning a nine-point deficit late in the first half into a double-digit lead early in the second – prevailed against the Mustangs inside the Icardo Center, 73-60.



Sophomore guard Kobe Sanders (above) added a season best 12 points for Cal Poly (4-11, 1-3), which led CSU Bakersfield (6-6, 1-2) by nine points late in the first half before the Roadrunners scored 52 points during the final 23 minutes to pull away. Cal Poly, which shot 56.3 (18-for-32) percent from the floor and 53.8 (7-for-13) percent from three-point range, but failed to grab an offensive rebound, also received 10 points from junior guard Trevon Taylor .



Before embarking on a four-game road trip, Cal Poly returns home to Mott Athletics Center to host Hawai'i on Saturday, Jan. 22. Tip time is 7 p.m.



Fueled by 12 first-half point Koroma points, Cal Poly led 22-13 after sophomore forward Colvin sank a three-pointer eight minutes before the break. With Cal Poly still leading, 30-21, with three minutes to go, however, the Roadrunners closed the opening half with nine successive points to tie the scoreline heading into the locker room.



CSU Bakersfield guard Kaleb Higgins sank a jumper three minutes into the second half to provide the hosts their first lead of the evening. With CSU Bakersfield holding Cal Poly to just a Koroma layup and two free throws from senior forward Tukkaa Jaakkola to open the second half, the Roadrunners stretched their lead to 44-34 with 13 minutes to go.



Cal Poly closed the deficit to seven points nine times, but drew no closer.

(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)