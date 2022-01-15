Cal Poly earns first Big West win as Koroma leads Mustangs past UC Davis

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif - Junior forward Alimamy Koroma (above) scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks as the Cal Poly men's basketball program earned its first Big West Conference victory of the season Saturday evening as the Mustangs never trailed in an 82-74 decision versus UC Davis inside Mott Athletics Center.

Sophomore point guard Camren Pierce matched a career best with 15 points for Cal Poly (4-10, 1-2), which led UC Davis (7-5, 0-1) by 14 points early in the second half before the Aggies tied the matchup at 52-52 with eight-and-a-half minutes to play.

Cal Poly, however, broke the deadlock with a three-pointer by sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson and a Koroma putback. The Mustangs then regained a double-digit lead down the stretch to earn the program's first Big West home victory since Jan. 29, 2021 and snap a nine-game series slide versus UC Davis,

All eight Mustangs who played in Saturday's game appeared on the scoresheet as Stevenson recorded 12 points and sophomore forward Kyle Colvin finished with 11.

Koroma's five-block performance was one shy of his career high – set last season versus UC Davis – and two shy of the program single-game record set by former forward Hank Hollingsworth.

Cal Poly plays five of its next six games away from Mott Athletics Center, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at CSU Bakersfield. Tip time is 7 p.m.

