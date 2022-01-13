Gauchos make season-high in 3-pointers but turnovers doom them in loss to LBSU in women’s basketball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos turned the ball over 21 times in a 68-54 home loss to Long Beach State.

It was the Gauchos first loss since November as their 5-game win streak was snapped.

UCSB made a season-high 10 three-pointers and point guard Danae Miller made half of them for all 15 of her points.

Megan Anderson added 3 three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

The Gauchos struggled repeatedly in trying to get the ball inside to All-American Ila Lane as Long Beach kept stealing the entry passes into the post.

Lane finished with 10 points.

Long Beach was led by Maddi Utti who scored a game-high 21 points.

The Beach outscored UCSB 22-10 in the decisive fourth quarter.

UCSB is now 7-4 on the year and 1-1 in the Big West.