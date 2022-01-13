Cal Poly falls to Riverside in first home game in nearly two months
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. Junior forward Alimamy Koroma led all players with 15 points and nine rebounds, but the Cal Poly men's basketball program – playing its first home game in 59 days – dropped a 57-46 decision to UC Riverside inside Mott Athletics Center Thursday evening.
Sophomore guard Kobe Sanders added a season best 10 points for Cal Poly (3-10, 0-2), which – playing its 800th Division I game – trailed by double digits at the break before opening the second half with a 14-2 run to regain an early first-half lead. The 36-34 advantage with 13 minutes remaining, however, marked Cal Poly's last time in front of UC Riverside (8-5, 1-1), which was limited to a 33.3 (17-for-51) percent field goal mark.
Cal Poly's 59-day gap between a Nov. 15 matchup versus Sacramento State and Thursday's game against UC Riverside is – by 19 days more than Northwestern State – the lengthiest stretch between home games of any Division I program this season.
The Mustangs close their two-game home stand against UC Davis on Saturday, Jan. 15. Tip time is 7 p.m.
(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).
Comments