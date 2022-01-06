Westmont women’s basketball keeps up dominance over William Jessup

MONTECITO, Calif. - Stefanie Berberabe scored a game-high 17 points and Westmont College used a big third quarter to rout William Jessup 63-34 to improve to 18-0 lifetime against them.

Westmont outscored William Jessup 24-7 in the third quarter to blow the game wide-open and improve to 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Sydney Brown and Aleena Cook each scored 12 points in this battle of the Warriors.