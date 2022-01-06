Gauchos win Big West opener as they extend winning streak to 5 with a victory over Cal Poly.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In its Big West opener Thursday night at Cal Poly, the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team won its fifth straight game while holding the Mustangs to their second-lowest scoring total of the year, 63-42.

Senior forward Taylor Mole led all players with 19 points (7-14 FG) and nine rebounds, both season-highs. Off the bench, senior Megan Anderson added 14 points on 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the field.

Undefeated since late November, the Gauchos have tied their longest win streak in the last five years and own the second-best record in the Big West at 7-3 overall.

Cal Poly dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-2 in the Big West.

The Gauchos game on Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Roadrunners program.

(UCSB athletics contributed to this article).