Gauchos slam Idaho State with 7 dunks to wrap up non-conference season

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos struggled once again from the three-point line but they had no trouble playing above the rim as they wrapped up their non-conference season with a 56-43 home win over Idaho State.

UCSB made just 1-of-11 three-point attempts but they had 7 dunks to improve to 7-4 on the season and 7-1 at home.

Amadou Sow scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting including 4 dunks.

Freshman point guard Ajay Mitchell added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

UCSB led 27-26 at halftime but held the visiting Bengals to just 17 second half points.

The Gauchos went 2-0 on the homestand despite making only 4 three-pointers in 26 attempts.

The defending Big West champion Gauchos open up league play on Thursday, December 30 at UC San Diego.