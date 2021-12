SAN JOSE, Calif. - Ila Lane made 11-of-15 shots and scored a game-high 26 points as UCSB scored an easy road win, 81-51 in the Gauchos final non-conference game of the season.

The Gauchos are 4-0 in December and 6-3 overall.

UCSB hosts UC San Diego on Thursday, December 30 to open up the Big West Conference campaign.