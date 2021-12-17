Skip to Content
Road-weary Cal Poly is blown out at Fresno State

Cal Poly loses 83-48 at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. - Sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson (above) matched a season best with 14 points and sophomore guard Kyle Colvin finished with 12, but the Cal Poly men's basketball program sustained an 83-48 Friday evening loss to Fresno State inside the Save Mart Center.

Sophomore guard Kobe Sanders added nine points while equaling a career high with seven rebounds for Cal Poly (3-8), which was limited to a 31.3 (15-for-48) percent field goal mark while connecting on just seven of 28 three-point attempts. With the two programs renewing their series after a year hiatus, Fresno State (9-2) shot 52.6 (30-for-57) percent from the floor.

Cal Poly closes its nine-game road trip and completes Big West Conference preparations when visiting No. 4 UCLA on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Tip time from Pauley Pavilion is 7 p.m.

During Friday's matchup, a jumper and three-pointer from junior guard Trevon Taylor inside the opening minute handed Cal Poly an initial 5-2 lead, but Fresno State kept the Mustangs to a single bucket during the next four minutes to assume a 15-7 advantage.

Stevenson sank a three-pointer during Cal Poly's next possession to drop the deficit to five points before Fresno State connected on its next two attempts to take its first double-digit lead of the evening.

Cal Poly was then limited to just two field goals during a seven-minute span as Fresno State races out to a 36-14 lead with five-and-a-half minutes remaining before the break.

With the Bulldogs taking a 50-29 edge into halftime, Cal Poly received a Stevenson jumper before Sanders sank a three-pointer to open the half. The 16-point deficit, however, was as close as Cal Poly closed the remainder of the evening.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).

