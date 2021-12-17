Former Carpinteria HS and Ventura College star Brandon Jordan wins NCAA Division 3 Championship with Mary Hardin-Baylor

CANTON, Ohio. - Brandon Jordan caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Mary Hardin-Baylor a 9-7 lead and they never trailed again as the Crusaders walloped the North Central Cardinals 57-24 to win the NCAA Division III championship.

Jordan caught four passes for 66 yards and the score.

The 6'6 wide receiver caught two touchdown passes in the Crusaders semifinal win.

In 2018 Jordan caught three touchdowns for Ventura College in the State final but the Pirates lost.

Jordan is a Carpinteria High School graduate.