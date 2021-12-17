Skip to Content
College Sports
By
New
Published 11:20 pm

Former Carpinteria HS and Ventura College star Brandon Jordan wins NCAA Division 3 Championship with Mary Hardin-Baylor

D3 FOOTBALL GAME.00_00_17_19.Still001
ESPNU

CANTON, Ohio. - Brandon Jordan caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Mary Hardin-Baylor a 9-7 lead and they never trailed again as the Crusaders walloped the North Central Cardinals 57-24 to win the NCAA Division III championship.

Jordan caught four passes for 66 yards and the score.

The 6'6 wide receiver caught two touchdown passes in the Crusaders semifinal win.

In 2018 Jordan caught three touchdowns for Ventura College in the State final but the Pirates lost.

Jordan is a Carpinteria High School graduate.

College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content