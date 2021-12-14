Gauchos blow late lead, lose in overtime at Pacific to remain winless on the road

STOCKTON, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team continues to struggle on the road.

On Tuesday, UCSB led 62-57 with under three minutes to go at Pacific, but they couldn't close it out and lost in overtime 80-71 .

The Gauchos missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 2:38 to go and then missed their next three shots as the game went to overtime tied at 62.

Pacific scored the first seven points in overtime to complete a 12-0 run and they never looked back as they snapped a 3-game losing streak to improve to 5-6.

UCSB is now 5-4 after an 0-2 NorCal road trip that saw them get blown out at Saint Mary's 80-59.

The Gauchos are 0-3 on the road.

UCSB was led by former Pacific Tiger Ajare Sanni who scored a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers.