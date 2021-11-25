20 straight home wins for UCSB after a strong second half against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB turned up the defense in the second half and pulled away for a lopsided 86-58 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the Gauchos 20th straight home win.

The home win streak started on January 25, 2020.

Amadou Sow led the way with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Besides Sow UCSB had three other players score in double figures.

Miles Norris and Robinson Idehen each had 13 points while Ajare Sanni added 12 for the 3-1 Gauchos.

UCSB led just 38-36 at the break but outscored the Golden Lions 48-22.

Freshman Ajay Mitchell dished out 10 assists for UCSB who improved to 3-0 this year at home.