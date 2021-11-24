Skip to Content
Exclusive: John McCutcheon to retire as Director of Athletics at UCSB, Kelly Barsky will be interim AD

John McCutcheon will retire as the director of athletics at UCSB on December 31, 2021.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - KEYT NewsChannel 3 has exclusively learned that John McCutcheon will retire on December 31, 2021 as the director of athletics at UC Santa Barbara.

Kelly Barsky will be the interim director of athletics.

Barsky is currently the deputy athletic director for the Gauchos.

McCutcheon was hired by UCSB in January of 2015, coming to the Gauchos from the University of Massachusetts where he spent 11 years at the director of athletics.

Prior to UMass McCutcheon spent 12 years as the athletic director at Cal Poly.

