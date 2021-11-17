Westmont cruises to win over Antelope Valley to move to 5-0

MONTECITO, Calif. - Sydney Brown recorded her second double-double of the year to help #1 Westmont Women's Basketball (5-0) to a 78-40 victory over Antelope Valley in Murchison Gymnasium. Brown made seven of nine attempts from the field and pulled four rebounds from the offensive glass.

"Syd Brown was phenomenal tonight – inside, outside and on the boards," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "She played multiple positions for us. I thought she was focused, executed at a high level and did a great job."

Iyree Jarrett notched 17 points for the Warriors while also tallying five assists. Stefanie Berberabe scored 14 points, collected six rebounds and dished off six assists.

Westmont jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a pair of layups by Berberabe and a 3-pointer from Laila Seanz and never looked back. By the end of the first quarter, Westmont held a 26-10 lead. By halftime, the lead has stretched to 42-20.

"The game went differently than I expected in that they didn't press us full court," said Moore. "That is something that they are good at and we were prepared for it. That was a bit of surprise, but I thought we handled that adjustment well and had a good first half.

"Our second half got a little sloppy. All throughout the game we could have been sharper.

"We will need to be sharper on Saturday against a tough Master's team. From what I have seen on film, their new players are outstanding and Stephanie Soares was the (2019-20) national player of the year for a reason."

When the Warriors open Golden State Athletic Conference play on Saturday by hosting the 24th-ranked Mustangs (4-0), they will put their 20-game winning streak on the line. The Master's was the last NAIA team to beat the Warriors, which was back in March of 2020. Since then, the Warriors have won two GSAC Championships and an NAIA National Championship.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. as part of a men's and women's basketball doubleheader. Tickets are available on the Official Athletics Website at https://athletics.westmont.edu.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics).