Miller comes up clutch as UCSB wins season opener over LMU in women’s basketball
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Danae Miller hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:15 left as UCSB opened the season with a 61-58 home victory against Loyola Marymount.
Miller had a team-high 18 points.
She also connected on a three-pointer with just over three minutes left to put the Gauchos up 55-52.
All-American Ila Lane scored 8 points and grabbed led UCSB with 10 rebounds in her first game back after opting-out of last year due to Covid-19 concerns.
Texas Tech transfer Alexis Tucker scored 13 points in her Gauchos debut.
