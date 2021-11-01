UCSB routs Whittier as they tune-up for regular season
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB women's basketball team took control of their exhibition game in the second quarter and blew out Whittier 71-30 at the Thunderdome.
Leading 22-18 UCSB outscored the Poets 13-0 to end the half to lead 35-18.
The Gauchos held Whittier to just 12 second half points.
UCSB was led by Ila Lane who scored 15 points and pulled down 9 rebounds.
Danae Miller added 14 points while Texas Tech transfer Alexis Tucker scored 10 points.
UCSB hosts Loyola Marymount on Tuesday, November 9 to begin the regular season.
